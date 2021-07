Heading to the coast for a summer getaway? Then your timing is picture perfect. The saltwater fishing is red hot. Perhaps the closest, good saltwater fishing to Central Virginia is West Point, where the Pamunkey and Mattaponi rivers connect to form the York River. This is croaker country. They are there and they are biting. The best—bar none—bait for croakers is a strip of Fishbites in the bloodworm scent. In fact, if you only had one bait to use in saltwater, this is the one. It stays on the hook and attracts bottom feeders like croaker, spot and whiting. Last August when I fished in the lower Rappahannock, I caught ten different species and all on Fishbites. Stock up before you go.