NEW YORK – Deep in the ocean, surrounded by sharks, Tiffany Haddish stayed cool. She drew on her land-based survival skills. “I was as frightened around them as I am around like a pack of pit bull dogs,” she said in an interview. “I feel like animals pick up on your energy. If you're in there being scared, they're like, 'Well, what you got? Why are you scared?' It's like being in the 'hood.”