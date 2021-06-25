BMS Dorothy J. Harris Award

At the end of each school year, Bluestone Middle School teachers, administrators, and staff honor an eighth grade student with the Dorothy J. Harris award. Dorothy J. Harris was named the Principal of West End High School in 1944, making her the first woman ever to be named a high school principal in the Commonwealth of Virginia. She served as principal of West End High School during the era of desegregation. After desegregation in 1969, the school became Bluestone Middle School and Mrs. Harris served as the principal of Bluestone Middle School until 1979.