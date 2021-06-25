Former FAMU president Frederick Humphries dies at 85

After a celebrated decades-long career in academia, Frederick Humphries, former president of Florida A&M University died in Orlando Thursday, his family confirmed on Facebook. He was 85.

“Please know that he transitioned peacefully and surrounded by family,” a Facebook post signed by his three children said.

Humphries’ death came after a serious illness, according to a separate post signed by his son Laurence Humphries on June 17. In the post, Laurence Humphries thanked friends and family for their concern about his father’s health. At the time, his father was “very ill and in critical condition but very much alive.”

Humphries, who also attended FAMU as an undergrad, served as president for 16 years beginning in 1985 with his tenure regarded as the “golden years” for the historically Black university. While president, he reopened the university’s law school in Orlando after it had previously been shuttered in 1968, helped FAMU become Time Magazine’s and Princeton Review’s “College of the Year” and made FAMU the No. 1 producer of Black students with bachelor’s degrees in the nation, the university said .

“Dr. Humphries is one of FAMU’s favorite sons,” Larry Robinson, FAMU’s current president said in a statement. “He committed his life to the advancement of higher education, in particular within the HBCU community, and changed the trajectory of FAMU.”

His ‘greatest’ legacy

Deidré Keller, dean and professor at the FAMU College of Law, called reopening the law school “one of Dr. Humphries’ greatest legacies.”

The original law school in Tallahassee admitted its first class of students in 1951 at a time when no other state-run institution would admit Black students. But in 1965, the state legislature voted to close the law school in favor of a new, integrated one at Florida State University. The state reallocated the funding that once went to FAMU’s law school and gave it to Florida State.

It would be more than three decades before law students could enroll at FAMU again.

Reginald Mitchell, director of academic success and bar preparation at the FAMU College of Law, helped with research to bring the law school back. When Humphries was hired as president in 1985, Mitchell — then an undergraduate student at FAMU — had just been elected president of the Student Government Association. He already had plans to attend law school and in conversation with Humphries one day, he told him that before he left for the next step in his academic life, he wanted to establish a pre-law program at FAMU. Humphries was on board.

“The thing he taught me most was don’t give up on an idea just because you don’t have money or resources. Make it happen,” Mitchell said. “He marshaled the resources and my first job when I graduated was to create the pre-law program.”

While creating that program, Mitchell learned about FAMU’s former law school. He later left to get his law degree in Minnesota before returning to Florida to help reestablish FAMU College of Law.

“As president, he thought of the unthinkable,” Mitchell said. “Never before had an HBCU lost a program to integration and got it returned until Fred Humphries said ‘Let’s get our law school back.’ ... He had the audacity to believe that we could get students — instead of going to Harvard and MIT and Princeton — to come to FAMU and do excellent programs.”

To get the best students, Humphries would visit schools in areas other college passed over, said Farrah Ridgeway, FAMU graduate and president of the FAMU Alumni Association of Greater Orlando.

She grew up in Vernon, a small, majority-white city in the Panhandle. She met Humphries as a child when he visited her middle and high school for six years in a row to recruit future FAMU students.

“He put FAMU on the map for me,” said, Ridgeway, who started at FAMU in 1999 when Humphries was still president. “Without Dr. Humphries doing that, I don’t know if I would have known as much about FAMU as I did. ... I didn’t consider anywhere else. In my opinion, Dr. Humphries knew that Black children didn’t have a stigma. There were smart children wherever.”

A champion for Black colleges

Before becoming president at FAMU, Humphries also served as president of Tennessee State University in Nashville from 1974 to 1985. During his time leading the historically Black university, it merged with the predominately white University of Tennessee’s Nashville campus, retaining its name as TSU after a court battle over what the university would be called.

“Humphries, who was quite vocal during the landmark court case, insisted on the predominance of TSU over UTN,” Tennessee State University wrote in a statement. “This ultimately led to the merger of TSU and UTN, with TSU becoming the surviving institution. Historians say the posture and eloquence of Humphries in court is largely held as being responsible for the court decision.”

Retaining its name went on to raise TSU’s prominence and influence in Nashville.

“Dr. Humphries ... demanded that HBCUs have their rightful place as leading institutions, and this was evident during his leadership of the historic merger of the University of Tennessee at Nashville and TSU,” said TSU President Glenda Glover.

Humphries is survived by three children and eight grandchildren. His wife Antoinette McTurner Humphries died in 2006. Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com