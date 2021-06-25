Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

6 Reasons Why Table Lamps are Essential in the Bedroom

bigeasymagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvision a completely furnished bedroom with a variety of decorations such as the best handcrafted metal tables, artworks, couches, painted walls, sculptures, and many more. Those decorations can undeniably elevate the aesthetic of a particular space. Picture, though, if a bedroom is adorned with lovely table lamps that can light up the surroundings. Table lamps always have the potential to exude a charm unlike any other. Aside from their ability to brighten the room, they can also establish a beautiful ambiance that is calming, more so, gentle in a way.

www.bigeasymagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Table#In The Bedroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s Why You Should Close Your Bedroom Door at Night

I’m sure there are numerous reasons to sleep with your door open. Proper air regulation throughout your home, and in your room, while you’re sleeping. Hearing little children at night in case they wake. Listening for anything mysterious, possibly break-ins or something going wrong with your appliances. But none of those reasons can live up to the devastating reason why you should be closing your door at night: Surviving a house fire. It’s actually one of the key fire safety tips you need to know. It’s also important to know common household fire hazards including the most overlooked fire hazard in your home to prevent devastating events.
Interior DesignPosted by
The Independent

9 best bedside lamps for brightening up your bedroom

Everyone’s bedside table is different. Some are stacked with must-read novels, others are home to trinket trays, scented oils, sleep masks or (whisper it) a phone stand. But the thing they should all have in common is a bedside lamp.A bedside lamp performs three main jobs. The first is to provide a good reading light, whether you prefer to settle in with a book, magazine or tablet. A less obvious function of a bedside lamp is to give the option of soft, diffused light that illuminates the room in the evening – ideal for unwinding before bed, watching TV or...
Electronicsgamerevolution.com

Why a standing desk is an essential purchase in 2021

It’s a new way of life for many people in 2021, with the pandemic forcing businesses to rethink the way they operate. Offices and other places of work have closed in favor of staff working from home. While it’s great that many of us can just roll out of bed and take a few steps to be “at work,” it also often means more time spent sitting down hunched over at a desk. In comes the standing desk, a simple idea that can have a big impact on work-from-home health.
Home & GardenDomaine

Kelly Wearstler's Iconic Linden Lamp Is Still a Designer Fave—Here's Why

Ask any design enthusiast what’s on their wishlist, and you can bet that at least a few will cite Kelly Wearstler’s Linden lamp as a major want. Even if you don’t know this light fixture by name, odds are you’ve spotted it in a few of your favorite spaces—the piece is characterized by its base with circular, oversized knob designs.
Posted by
rofiqnas

Attractive Bedside Table Decoration Ideas in Your Bedroom Interior

Decoration and furniture in a bedroom interior is an essential aspect for you to use. It provides functional and aesthetic value for your comfort in all your activities and mobility in the bedroom. In addition, these various things also determine the character, style, and interior design that you want to create in your bedroom. Therefore, choosing the right furniture and decoration design for your bedroom is an essential thing for you to do.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

A Cane Bedside Table For The Bedroom

A new small decorative selection around caning, what do you think? That’s good because we suggest you discover today shopping around the bedside tables in cane! Inwood, with drawers, colored, white,… you will find below some of my favorite nightstands of the moment. Obviously, these tables can be used as...
Home & Gardentheclintoncourier.net

Reasons Why You Need To Install Wall Claddings

If you want to have a stylish facade for your home, then you need to consider what you can do with its exterior. You may be overwhelmed to find various surfacing materials but the most viable option that you have is a wall cladding that will surely stand out. This article lists down some of the reasons why you need to install wall claddings.
Interior Designhometownfocus.us

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra-modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren’t willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.
Interior DesignPosted by
30Seconds

Decorating for Your Personality: 3 Home Interior Design Styles That Organized People Adore

You probably would try a quiz that promises to match your character traits with star signs or celebrities. But have you heard of personality-based home design?. The saying “tell me what you read and I’ll tell you who you are” also applies to our living spaces. There’s no doubt that our homes reflect our personalities, but some struggle with creating a space that demonstrates their traits, interests and qualities. So, for choosing an interior design that captures your individuality, organized people need look no further.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Trending Colors To Renew Your Kitchen This Year

The options and finishes when designing a kitchen are endless. If you are looking for a timeless kitchen that ages well, white for the cabinets is always a good choice, but many of the trend colors and finishes this 2021 are calm and elegant, which also makes them a good option if you are looking for a kitchen that ages well.
Home & Gardenlastheplace.com

How To Make Your Small Kitchen Feel Bigger

When it feels like the walls are closing in on us in our kitchens, it makes cooking a bit stressful and we may even avoid it altogether. It shouldn’t be that way. The kitchen is the heartbeat of a home, a place for gathering, and a place to create healthy and fun foods. If yours make you feel like you’re cooking in a closet, it’s time to learn how to make your small kitchen feel bigger. Stick with us as we explore some fun options.
Interior Designlushome.com

Light Blue Color Tones for Modern Interior Design, 50 Room Decorating Ideas

Light blue color tones, including pale blue, light greenish-blue, and blue-turquoise pastels, are beautiful modern interior design and room decorating choices. Soft blue hues are among the latest trends in color design. Blue touches bring calmness into homes and beautify outdoor home decorating. Blue colors, inspired by beautiful ocean waves, beach pebbles, and sunny skies, create a sense of peace and relaxation.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Your Guide To Decor Items That Look Good With Wooden Floors

Many people prefer grey wood flooring because it feels cozy and warm. But what should you do if your decor is too colourful, or if the grey color doesn’t work with your existing furniture? Read on to find out which items look good with grey wood floors!. Table Lamps: Table...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

A Beginner’s Guide To Interior Design Basics

Art is highly subjective, and while there are no hard and fast rules for creating it, most artists are bound by a framework within which they make their masterpieces. The same goes for home design and interior décor. Whether you are a DIY enthusiast or a hopeful professional, certain rules...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

3 Interior Design Tips to Attract Tenants

If you understand current interior design trends, that will naturally help you improve the appearance of the indoor areas of your home. This is useful not only if you live in your own home, but also if you rent out a property. Along with taking basic, common-sense steps, such as...
Interior Designcalifornia.com

Cool Summer Home Decor Ideas You Need To Know

Summer is a great excuse to update your home decor with little tweaks and twists. A pop of color here, a funky new addition there, and your living space is as good as new. Investing in summer home decor doesn’t have to be expensive or exhaustive, which is why we’ve gathered interior design tips and tricks that’ll brighten your house and make you feel like you’re on vacation all day, every day. And don’t worry, we won’t recommend adding a coastal theme to any room in your home either—this is a safe space.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Top Vacation Home Decorating Ideas

Has being stuck in one place more than usual over the past year due to the global pandemic got you finally ready to buy a vacation property? Or perhaps you’re keen to renovate your weekender abode, so it’s more suitable for longer stays or bigger groups?. No matter where you...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

The Best Greige Paint Colors Aren’t Boring—Designers Share 8 Go-To Shades

Greige is one of those chameleon colors: It goes from gray to beige and back again depending on whether morning or afternoon sun is streaming through your windows. The newfound neutral may not scream “excitement” like lavender or claret red, but it’s a crowd-pleasing favorite for good reason—it can morph into whatever you need. Designers have relied on its versatility to create subtle accent walls and contrasting trims and molding—and even spruce up kitchen cabinetry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy