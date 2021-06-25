6 Reasons Why Table Lamps are Essential in the Bedroom

I’m sure there are numerous reasons to sleep with your door open. Proper air regulation throughout your home, and in your room, while you’re sleeping. Hearing little children at night in case they wake. Listening for anything mysterious, possibly break-ins or something going wrong with your appliances. But none of those reasons can live up to the devastating reason why you should be closing your door at night: Surviving a house fire. It’s actually one of the key fire safety tips you need to know. It’s also important to know common household fire hazards including the most overlooked fire hazard in your home to prevent devastating events.