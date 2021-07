Social networks are often associated with a younger demographic and unprofessional behavior, but the term technically includes even networks used for more serious matters. For more than a decade now, LinkedIn’s name has become synonymous with professional networking, the kind of thing you’d often do at parties and social gatherings, except completely online. It might not be as big as a catch as Facebook, but that still makes LinkedIn a prime target for hacks and leaks, as shown by this latest incident involving 700 million user records.