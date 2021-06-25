Where to cool down around Capitol Hill: City of Seattle cooling stations, parks and beaches, and, yes, the light rail tunnel
Officials have announced new resources for residents to stay safe and as cool as possible amid forecasts for an unusual run of dangerously hot temperatures in Seattle. CHS reported here on forecasts for record high temperatures predicted over Pride weekend and into next week in the same year that brought the snowiest day since 1969 to Capitol Hill.www.capitolhillseattle.com