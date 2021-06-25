Catch Savage Gardens Is At Nicholas Conservatory

I get very jealous of the kids in town every time I see a new exhibit for the Discovery Center. I didn't used to get so jealous because I would tell myself when I saw a new exhibit "well, the kids today won't get to do the awesome Discovery Center stuff they had when I was a kid." Then I went there a few months ago when they invited us out to check out the Hot Wheels exhibit that came through town. I hadn't been in the Discovery Center in 20 years but was gob-smacked when I saw they still had a lot of the old exhibits from my era. There was the standing bubble wand, the pin face thing, and even the shadow jumping room was operational. It was a rush of nostalgia.