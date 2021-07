Peg: When you hear the word “NO” in sales or business, do not get disenchanted, it means — next opportunity. This was taught to me by a friend who is in an extremely competitive area of the automotive industry. Listen- You can learn a lot from someone if you truly listen to what they are saying to you. My Mother taught me, if you fail to plan, you are planning to fail — My two sons Rob and Joe Casullo- who now at the age of 35 & 30, love to impart their wisdom upon their Mother. (I wonder where they heard it first!)