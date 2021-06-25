Cancel
Woodstock, IL

You Can Stay In The Groundhog Day B+B For $200 A Night

By Joe Dredge
The Airbnb listing didn't say if you'd be woken up every morning with I Got You Babe but you can probably request it. How good of a movie was Groundhog Day? That's an honest question because I'm not really sure. I love it. I've seen it probably at least 7 or 8 times, but I feel like my opinion of it has been tainted because it was such a local story when it was filmed in the area. I'm pretty sure it was basically a local holiday when Bill Murray came to town to film the scene at the gravel pit.

