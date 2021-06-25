Chicago Bear Khalil Mack Moving Puts $5M Glencoe Home on Market

So I did a thing. For the last year or so I’ve always wanted to have my own podcast or at least be a member of a podcast where I get to freely speak my thoughts on one of my favorite sports teams. And finally, with the help of some incredibly amazing help from some members of WCG, I got to cross something off my bucket list. Doing a podcast all by yourself is much more intimidating than you think, having to talk by yourself for around 30 minutes is a tall task.