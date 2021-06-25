Cancel
NFL

Chicago Bear Khalil Mack Moving Puts $5M Glencoe Home on Market

 16 days ago
The Chicago Bears aren't the only ones looking to movie into a new home. Their 6-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Khalil Mack, is also ditching his old place. Steve Shannon is host of The Steve Shannon Show on 97ZOK. On the air weekday mornings from 6 to 10 a.m. and a special 'Rewind' show, featuring favorite moments from previous shows, on Saturday mornings from 5 to 7 a.m.. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and like his page on Facebook.

Rockford, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Steve Shannon
#Bears#Glencoe#American Football#Pro Bowl
