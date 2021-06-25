Cancel
Leonardtown, MD

Michael Timothy Norris, Sr.

By TBN(Staff)
Bay Net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Timothy Norris, Sr., (Mike),59, of Hollywood, MD passed away on June 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 10, 1962 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of James Carroll Norris, Sr. of Hollywood, MD and the late Shirley (Peggy) Ann Raley Norris. Mike is survived by his sons Michael T. Norris, Jr. (Devin) of Richmond, VA, John Dennis Norris (Hayley) of Warsaw, VA, William (Billy) Allen Norris of California, MD, and 4 grandchildren. Along with his siblings James (J.C.) C. Norris, Jr. and Patricia A. Sparks (Bobby).

www.thebaynet.com
