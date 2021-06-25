Practical tips on business succession planning from a lawyer who’s lived it
Business succession planning is a topic that is both personal and professional to me. Personally, I’ve been involved in business succession planning through my family’s business. Professionally, at Stock Legal, we counsel business owners who are planning for the transition of their businesses regularly. Together, I’ve seen the dynamics of business succession planning from a legal, structural, relational and emotional perspective. All of these angles are important and should be taken into consideration during business success planning.www.bizjournals.com