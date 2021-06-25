‘Camp for Champs’ Registration Open Now

Camp for Champs is a two-day instructional sports camp for children in grades K-6th, focused on basketball, flag football, cheer, and soccer. College athletes, high school coaches, and others volunteer their time to help young athletes have fun in a structured learning environment. Both days are a rotation of sports which the kids select and are securely escorted to their practice area. If a child wants to spend all rotations for both days in one sport or rotate to multiple sports, they are free to make that choice.