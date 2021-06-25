Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

2021 Child Tax Credit calculator: How much could you receive?

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUq0Z_0afUFICp00

NEW YORK — The vast majority of American families with children will automatically receive up to $300 per month, per child beginning July 15, the IRS and Treasury Department announced last month.

The IRS said families who qualify for the Child Tax Credit, which was expanded as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, will receive monthly payments without taking any further action. Initial eligibility will be based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns.

The changes increased the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 for children over 6, and to $3,600 for children under 6.

According to the IRS: "For tax year 2021, the Child Tax Credit is increased from $2,000 per qualifying child to: $3,600 for children ages 5 and under at the end of 2021; and $3,000 for children ages 6 through 17 at the end of 2021."

In a nutshell: families making less than $150,000 a year and single parents making less than $112,500 are now eligible for a credit of up to $3,600 per child. Payments are slated to begin going out in July to 39 million households, according to the IRS.

The IRS also added on its website: "The $500 nonrefundable Credit for Other Dependents amount has not changed."

The White House designated "Child Tax Credit Awareness Day" on June 21 which included a visit that day from Vice President Kamala Harris to a recreation center in Pittsburgh.

Speaking to a crowd at the Brookline Memorial Recreation Center, Harris touted the plan, citing an administration estimate that when combined with other measures in the relief package, 5 million children will be lifted out of poverty this year -- slicing the overall child poverty rate in half.

"The increase and the expansion of the child tax credit is only through 2021. So we are working as an administration with all of our friends to extend it for years and years through our American Families Plan," Harris said. "We cannot stop fighting for our nation's children."

In a June 21 statement, President Biden called the program the "largest-ever child tax credit."

"For parents working to make ends meet and raise their children with greater security, dignity, and opportunity, help is here," Biden said in his statement.

The Biden administration also launched a website with details about the tax credit.

The benefits will be paid monthly, according to the IRS. People can register for the program even if they did not fully file taxes.

Set to expire after a year, Biden has proposed extending the program through 2025.

In the meantime, this calculator from ABC News' data journalism team tells you how much you may receive from the Child Tax Credit program using the guidelines spelled out in the bill based on your most recent tax form. The information you enter below will not be stored or saved in any way.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#Tax Returns#Treasury Department#The Child Tax Credit#American Rescue Plan#The White House#American Families Plan#Abc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Personal FinanceStuttgart Daily Leader

More money is coming to families…and scammers are ready

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, eligible families will get monthly payments from the government from July 15 through December 2021. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will send these monthly payments directly to people through direct deposit, paper checks, or debit cards. Unlike economic impact payments, these payments are an advance on families’ child tax credit. People who are eligible will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes.
Personal FinancePosted by
CBS Chicago

Child Tax Credit: Do You Qualify For A Monthly Check?

(CBS Philadelphia) — The Child Tax Credit is about to change. Starting on July 15, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will pay millions of parents up to $300 per month per kid. These advance payments will extend through the end of 2021, and, in total, may add up to more than any previous stimulus check. The Credit could continue beyond this year, if the proposed American Families Plan passes in its current form. But who qualifies for the payouts, and how can someone be sure the money arrives?
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Income TaxAugusta Free Press

Be on the lookout for Child Tax Credit monthly payments beginning July 15

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia families should be on the lookout for advance monthly payments of the expanded Child Tax Credit. On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service will send Virginia families half of their 2021 Child Tax Credit monthly payment amount — meaning up to...
Income TaxCNET

More unemployment tax refunds coming in July. What to know about your IRS money

It's been a game of "hurry up and wait" for taxpayers who paid income tax on last year's jobless benefits. This week, some are starting to see signs of that long-expected IRS refund. More than a month ago, the IRS announced it had sent out 2.8 million of these supplemental refund checks, but the tax agency still hasn't since issued an exact timeline for future batches. However, an online discussion forum shows that many started seeing deposits or updates to their tax transcripts in recent days.
Personal FinanceCNET

Child tax credit and ID.me: It's not too late to manage your IRS payments

Guess what? If you meet the requirements for this year's temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the first advance payment for will be automatically deposited into your account or sent by mail on July 15. That doesn't mean, however, there's nothing to do before that money comes on Thursday. New IRS portals and tools are open to help you check your eligibility, register for the tax credit if you're a nonfiler, or opt out of the monthly payments if you prefer one large payout instead.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

What you need to know about the new monthly child tax credit payments

Millions of families will start to receive monthly payments from the IRS on Thursday, following the enactment of President Biden ’s coronavirus relief law that included an expansion of the child tax credit. The $1.9 trillion relief measure from March increases the credit amount for 2021 and directs the IRS...
Income Taxcbslocal.com

Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Arrive?

) — When will your first advance Child Tax Credit check arrive? That may just depend on how your last stimulus check or tax refund arrived. On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service will begin sending millions of parents monthly payments for the updated Credit. Those payments are a product of the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. The amount will depend on household income and the number of children in the household. Its arrival date should be next Thursday if the IRS has your latest bank account information and has issued direct deposits in the past. If you receive stimulus checks and tax refunds by mail, it will depend on the vagaries of the U.S. mail system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy