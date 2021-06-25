Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

Catch Savage Gardens Is At Nicholas Conservatory

By Joe Dredge
Posted by 
967 The Eagle
967 The Eagle
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NOTE: This is not the Australian band but an awesome exhibit with carnivorous plants. But please feel free to play their 1997 hit Truly Madly Deeply while reading this post. We had Laura Gibbs Green on this morning to let us know what to do over the weekend and she was absolutely jazzed about the new exhibit at Nicholas Conservatory. You can pause the Savage Garden for a second and listen to the interview here. Come for the information, stay to hear me try out a joke that bombs HORRIBLY.

967theeagle.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
967 The Eagle

967 The Eagle

Rockford, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The Eagle plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laura, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savage Garden#Flowers And Trees#Insect#Living Things#Australian#Keye Mallquist Park#Keye Mallqust#County Health Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Related
KidsPosted by
967 The Eagle

Make Your Kid Smarter With New Discovery Center Display

I get very jealous of the kids in town every time I see a new exhibit for the Discovery Center. I didn't used to get so jealous because I would tell myself when I saw a new exhibit "well, the kids today won't get to do the awesome Discovery Center stuff they had when I was a kid." Then I went there a few months ago when they invited us out to check out the Hot Wheels exhibit that came through town. I hadn't been in the Discovery Center in 20 years but was gob-smacked when I saw they still had a lot of the old exhibits from my era. There was the standing bubble wand, the pin face thing, and even the shadow jumping room was operational. It was a rush of nostalgia.
Rockford, ILPosted by
967 The Eagle

You’ve Probably Never Heard of This Tasty Little Rockford Diner

During a recent conversation, I learned about a tiny little joint in Rockford serving amazing food for over 100 years, that most people don't even know exists. This recent discovery started with a Facebook post. We just wanted to know some secret spots that just the 'cool kids' know about. That's when someone threw out this great little diner.
Illinois StatePosted by
967 The Eagle

Stay at Illinois’ Famous Cherry Tree Inn B&B Featured in Popular Film

This beautiful Victorian home in Woodstock may look familiar to you. This bed & breakfast is where Bill Murray stayed in the 1992 movie, Groundhog Day. As you'll see in the pictures, your stay here will be top notch all around. From the four 2nd floor suites that include the room that Bill Murray's character 'Phil' stayed in, to the gorgeous grounds surrounding the house. This home was masterfully restored.
Freeport, ILPosted by
967 The Eagle

Freeport Landmark Ice Cream Shop Ticks off Town With Political Sign

Michael Jordan was once asked about his keeping quiet on political matters, his quote was pure genius.... If you are in the public eye, the owner of a major corporation or even a small town ice cream shop....Keeping your personal opinions to yourself, especially when it could divide or upset your dedicated customers, is the RIGHT THING to do. Posting a sign on your front door that could upset paying customers, is just stupid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy