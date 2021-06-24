Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Outlook & Value 2021

By Chris Horkan
lineups.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Pitts was drafted #4 overall in the 2021 draft and for good reason. I mean, what could you not like when you see a guy catch 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 8 games. That’s as dominant as dominant gets and it’s the way Pitts did it that really grabbed scout’s attention. He moved with such fluidity and purpose in his routes that it was hard for scouts to not notice. Pitts will most likely fill the Julio Jones-shaped hole in the Atlanta offense and will look to have a great statistical year in his first year as a pro.

www.lineups.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Baseball#American Football#Sec#Adp Auction Value Adp#Gators#Hall Of Fame#Te#Db
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons sign first-round pick Kyle Pitts

The Falcons now have their highest first-round pick since Matt Ryan under contract. Kyle Pitts signed his four-year rookie deal, complete with a fifth-year option, on Tuesday, Scott Bair of AtlantaFalcons.com tweets. Atlanta chose Pitts fourth overall, making the 6-foot-6 prospect the highest-drafted tight end in the common draft era....
NFLYardbarker

Where does Kyle Pitts salary rank among tight ends in the NFL?

Kyle Pitts signed his rookie contract, marking the last domino of the Falcons 2021 rookie class to fall. As a fourth-overall selection, Pitts’ contract figures were going to mimic those of other highly drafted rookies, which Jake Gordon broke down as the official details have yet to be released. While...
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Inks four-year deal

Pitts has signed a four-year deal with the Falcons worth $32.9 million, including $21.2 million guaranteed and a fifth-year team option, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Pitts, who the Falcons took fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, is poised to see a key role in the...
NFLWCJB

Ex-Gator Kyle Pitts signs first NFL contract

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCJB) -Former Florida Gator Kyle Pitts seems to set a new precedent with every move. He achieved another on Tuesday. The Atlanta Falcons signed Pitts, who they drafted fourth overall in April, to his NFL rookie contract. NFL Network reports the deal is worth $32.9 million in fully guaranteed money over four years, with a fifth-year option. The amount of guaranteed money is a record for a tight end. His signing bonus is also worth $21 million.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Kyle Pitts inks fully guaranteed $32.9 million rookie contract

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida tight end Kyle Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history earlier this spring when the Atlanta Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick. On Tuesday, Pitts reportedly inked his rookie contract with the Falcons, valued at $32.9 million according to ESPN's Adam...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Have Signed Kyle Pitts To His Rookie Contract

The Atlanta Falcons have signed incoming tight end Kyle Pitts to his rookie deal, the team announced on Tuesday. The No. 4 overall 2021 draft pick has penned a fully-guaranteed, four-year, $32.9 million contract. This figure sets the record amount for guaranteed money at the TE position in NFL history.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Former Gators TE Kyle Pitts Signs Rookie Deal With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts to his rookie deal after selecting the consensus first-team All-SEC tight end fourth overall in this year's draft. According to a report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Pitts will receive a four-year deal worth $32.9M full-guaranteed along...
NFLESPN

Is Kyle Pitts the exception to the 'Don't draft rookie TEs' rule?

On one hand, we've got a once-in-a-generation tight end prospect in Kyle Pitts. Pitts managed an extraordinary 1,492 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his 32 games at the University of Florida, the former setting a school record for a tight end. He became the first tight end in 43 years to finish in the top 10 of the Heisman voting. Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in the common draft era (1967 forward), when the Atlanta Falcons selected him fourth overall in the NFL draft, so it's no surprise that there is plenty of excitement surrounding him in fantasy leagues.
NFLatlantanews.net

Falcons Building Blocks: Kyle Pitts a safe bet despite rookie status

No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick has size, skill, drive to be a top-tier NFL tight end Scott Bair. Editor's note: Our weeklong Falcons Building Blocks series started Tuesday and focuses on five young talents who will be counted on to start a new era of sustained success. These players must hit certain marks to be included. They must be working on a rookie contract. They must be 27 or younger. They must be thriving already, with leadership qualities and potential for even better down the line. While rookies aren't preferred considering they've never played an NFL snap at this point, you'll find one on the list due to vast potential involved. We're at that point now. The latest installment focuses on tight end Kyle Pitts.
NFLYardbarker

Everyone Loves Falcons' Kyle Pitts - Except This Superfan Rap Star

Most draft "experts" consider Florida tight end Kyle Pitts to be a generational player. One that will not only contribute immediately, but continue as an elite receiver for many years. But for a select few Atlanta Falcons fans, the team made an unforgivable mistake by failing to address the quarterback...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Kyle Pitts, Falcons rookies get their uniforms

It took longer than expected, but the Atlanta Falcons finally finished signing their nine-player draft class last week. First-round pick Kyle Pitts is expected to make a big impact as the team adjusts to life without Julio Jones. The Falcons’ second and third-round picks, safety Richie Grant and guard Jalen Mayfield, have a chance to start this season.
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best NFL free agents still teamless ahead of the 2021 season

After a strange 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is looking to return to normalcy in 2021-22 — at least somewhat, anyway. With teams trying to find ways to compete this time around, while spending money appropriately and responsibly throughout the offseason, there are still more than a few unrestricted free agents currently out on the open market.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Pitts Fan Club: Kittle Raves About Falcons Rookie

Has there ever been more excitement surrounding the NFL arrival of a tight end than what is happening with Kyle Pitts? The short answer, no. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has yet to take the field, but already has won over the league for his upside he brings to the Atlanta Falcons. The consensus is that Pitts' elite skills as a pass-catcher for Florida will make him a can't-miss target in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy