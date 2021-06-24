Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Outlook & Value 2021

No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick has size, skill, drive to be a top-tier NFL tight end Scott Bair. Editor's note: Our weeklong Falcons Building Blocks series started Tuesday and focuses on five young talents who will be counted on to start a new era of sustained success. These players must hit certain marks to be included. They must be working on a rookie contract. They must be 27 or younger. They must be thriving already, with leadership qualities and potential for even better down the line. While rookies aren't preferred considering they've never played an NFL snap at this point, you'll find one on the list due to vast potential involved. We're at that point now. The latest installment focuses on tight end Kyle Pitts.