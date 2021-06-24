Kyle Pitts Fantasy Football Outlook & Value 2021
Kyle Pitts was drafted #4 overall in the 2021 draft and for good reason. I mean, what could you not like when you see a guy catch 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 8 games. That’s as dominant as dominant gets and it’s the way Pitts did it that really grabbed scout’s attention. He moved with such fluidity and purpose in his routes that it was hard for scouts to not notice. Pitts will most likely fill the Julio Jones-shaped hole in the Atlanta offense and will look to have a great statistical year in his first year as a pro.www.lineups.com
