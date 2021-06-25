NC School for the Deaf graduation

The new School replaces its School of Continuing and Professional Studies to optimize high-demand, relevant degrees, certificates, and micro-credentials. Recently, Elizabethtown College launched the School of Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS). SGPS, formerly known as the School of Continuing and Professional Studies since 1951, offers transformative graduate and online programs as well as micro-credentials across a variety of flexible formats. The School is staying grounded in its over a century of Elizabethtown College excellence combined with the access and flexibility lifelong learners demand.