Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

NC School for the Deaf graduation

By Sydni Hall
Morganton News Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN.C. School for the Deaf graduates celebrated their accomplishments at their graduation on June 2 at the NCSD Main Building Auditorium. The graduates received their diplomas and celebrated finishing their high school careers.

morganton.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf#High School#Nc School#N C School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Springfield Township, NJunionnewsdaily.com

Nice weather graces Springfield for high school graduation

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — On Wednesday, June 16, 184 graduates of Jonathan Dayton High School celebrated four years of accomplishments at a ceremony on the school’s football field. After the event, senior class adviser Mary Cokeing said she was at a loss for words. “This day is amazing because I’ve been...
Forsyth County, NCbizjournals

Forsyth Tech to waive tuition, book fees for all 2021 NC high school graduates for upcoming academic year

One Triad community college is making a commitment to equity in education by providing tuition-free learning as well as waiving the costs of fees for its incoming students. Forsyth Tech announced this week the Class of 2021 College Commitment, which is unique among community colleges in North Carolina in that it offers free tuition, books and fees to any 2021 N.C. high school graduate regardless of background, financial status or any other special criteria for at least one academic year.
Educationwvpublic.org

Report: W.Va. Schools For Deaf, Blind Found Lacking In Student Care, Finances

The West Virginia Department of Education last week released a report that found the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind to be in non-compliance in eight different areas. Those areas included student care, instruction, special education, facilities, transportation, financial indicators and purchasing compliance, personnel and leadership. “My...
Elizabethtown, PAetown.edu

Elizabethtown College Launches School of Graduate and Professional Studies

The new School replaces its School of Continuing and Professional Studies to optimize high-demand, relevant degrees, certificates, and micro-credentials. Recently, Elizabethtown College launched the School of Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS). SGPS, formerly known as the School of Continuing and Professional Studies since 1951, offers transformative graduate and online programs as well as micro-credentials across a variety of flexible formats. The School is staying grounded in its over a century of Elizabethtown College excellence combined with the access and flexibility lifelong learners demand.
Marion County, SCSCNow

Marion County School of Practical Nursing celebrates graduation

MULLINS, S.C. – The Marion County School of Practical Nursing celebrated graduation exercises last month at the Academy for Careers & Technology. Up to 14 License Practical Nurses graduated 14. Director Kholly White called it a great day to share with family and friends with an outdoor ceremony. “They’ve been...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

TALLMAN: How high school graduation requirements developed

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is Part 1 of a multi-part series. The Kansas State Board of Education has appointed a Task Force to study what should be required for students to graduate from high school. The question is whether the state should continue to use a system that mostly looks at how much time a student spends in subject area classes, what subjects should be required, and whether to consider different ways to measure whether students have met state expectations.
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

Perkins School honors graduating seniors and community individuals

LANCASTER – Perkins held its annual outdoor Senior March on their Lancaster campus on June 11, followed by a virtual livestream and modified in-person version of the annual Recognition Day Ceremony on Saturday, June 19. Students from across New England were recognized for their achievements over the past challenging academic year.
Stuart, OKMcAlester News

Stuart Public School announces eighth top graduates

Stuart Public School announced eighth top graduates. Reagan is the daughter of Terisha and Justin Wade. She has attend Stuart schools since second grade. Reagan is in Gifted and Talented, plays basketball and softball, plus travel ball with the Oklahoma A’s. She also participates in FCA and quiz bowl. Gracie...
Collegeswgel.com

Kaskaskia College Holds Adult Education Graduation

The Kaskaskia College Adult Education and Literacy Department recently held a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 10, for 41 students who passed all four sections of the GED® test. The ceremony was held in the Lifelong Learning Center. “We are proud of everything that our KC Adult Ed students have...
Kidsdistrictadministration.com

Preparing for more deaf or hard of hearing children in mainstream schools

As Chief Program Officer of Clarke Schools for Hearing and Speech (Clarke), I am part of a team that teaches children who are deaf or hard of hearing to listen and talk. Over the past decade, I’ve witnessed a significant increase in the number of children who are deaf or hard of hearing enter mainstream school by kindergarten—sometimes even earlier. With specialized support and administrative collaboration, these children can thrive, meeting their academic, social and developmental milestones along the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy