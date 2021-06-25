PAW Patrol Live is on a roll!

PAW Patrol is on a roll and is headed to Bossier City! Ryder and his team of pups are setting sail in a pirate themed live stage performance. Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Skye for an adventure-filled high-seas mission aboard the Sea Patroller as they save their mateys, Carlos and Tracker, and they might find some pirate treasure along the way! Don’t miss the pups October 30 and 31st for four pawsome shows at the Brookshire Grocery Arena! Show times are 11am and 3pm Saturday and Sunday. The show is 85 minutes in length with a 15 minute intermission.