Avantika Finds Her Voice in Disney Channel's First 'Spin' Trailer (Exclusive)

Disney has released some more pictures from the Spin movie and now we get to see the characters in their wardrobe from the movie and it has us excited. Avantika as Rhea looks breathtaking and in the same light we also get photos of Kerri Medders as Ginger, Michael Bishop as Max, Abhay Deol as Arvind, Aryan Simhadri as Rohan, Meera Syal as Grandmother Asha, Anna Cathcart as Molly and Jahbril Cook as Watson. What is also wonderful is that we get a picture of the director as well, Manjari Makijany.