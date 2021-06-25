Cancel
Best silicone baking sheets for perfect cookies every time

By PopSci Commerce Team
Popular Science
Popular Science
 16 days ago

Whipping up chef-quality meals isn’t just a matter of getting the right ingredients, especially when you’re baking. There’s chemistry involved in processes like bread rising and caramelization, and the tools you use can greatly impact your final product. If you’re looking to avoid non-stick coatings made with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or the imprecise nature of manually greasing a pan, silicone baking sheets or mats are a great alternative. In addition to preventing pastries, candies, breads, and more from sticking to your pan and leaving hard-to-clean residue, they can help ensure your food heats evenly. These quality baking mat suggestions and tips will help you decide what equipment works best for your favorite desserts, and maybe even inspire you to try out new tasty recipes.

Popular Science

Popular Science

ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

