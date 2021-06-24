Jaybird Run wireless earbud review: solid sound for your sweat and swole sessions

SteelSeries have been making gaming mice and hardware for years. Today we’re looking at one in their new Prime lineup – the Prime Wireless. While the debate of wired vs wireless for gaming mice continues to rage on, the Prime Wireless is at the end of the day a great wireless gaming mouse. It’s got enough heft to feel comfortable in your hand, but it isn’t heavy enough to weigh down your gaming skills. The chunky wireless dongle is the only design decision to turn your nose up at, but apart from this you’ve got a great mouse on your hands that will serve you well in any PC game you play.