Jaybird Run wireless earbud review: solid sound for your sweat and swole sessions
This story was originally published on Nov. 23rd, 2017. It’s a relatively crowded night at my gym and I’m covered in sweat, shaking my head like a madman in the corner. It’s conspicuous and not very attractive, but that’s my M.O. at the gym most days anyway, and I had to find out just how hard it is to dislodge the Jaybird Run wireless headphones from my ears. They didn’t budge—and no one called gym security—which gave me plenty of time to discover a lot of things I like about Jaybird’s first pair of workout-inspired, true wireless earbuds.www.popsci.com
