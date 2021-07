Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor on Saturday night at UFC 264 after the "Notorious" appeared to injure his ankle toward the end of the first round. Poirier was able to control McGregor on the mat through much of the first round. Toward the end, McGregor was able to get back up onto his feet. He tried to dodge a Poirier shot and when he stepped back, his ankle appeared to get caught underneath him.