WACO, Texas – Baylor volleyball unveiled its 2021 regular season schedule on Friday, as announced by seventh-year head coach Ryan McGuyre. The challenging 25-match ledger features eight contests against 2020 NCAA tournament teams, with four of last season's Elite 8 on the docket. The Bears will test themselves with seven matches against top-10 teams and play just 10 home matches at the Ferrell Center in Waco. All dates and times are subject to change.