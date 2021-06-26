2012 Deer Meadow Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23112
Adorable! This freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,256 sq.ft, one-level ranch is located in the established Brandermill community! Conveniently located to 76, 288, Hull Street, shopping, dining, hospitals, and entertainment! Enjoy miles of walking trails and access to the beautiful Swift Creek Reservoir! Upgrades include - roof (2006), vinyl siding (2014), HVAC (2016), hot water heater (2017), sliding back door, kitchen floor and interior paint (2021). Huge family room features dramatic vaulted ceiling, skylight, hardwood flooring and fresh neutral paint which flows effortlessly into spacious eat-in kitchen boasting ample cabinet space, tile backsplash, pantry, and access to rear deck. Master bedroom features 2 closets and private en suite.richmond.com