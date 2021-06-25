Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lance Gross joins the cast of 'Our Kind of People;' Ruth Carter to make producing debut with African/American; and more

By Candice Williams
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lcesy_0afTnR3500

Lance Gross has been tapped to join the upcoming Fox drama Our Kind of People.

According to Deadline, Gross has been added to the cast as a series regular. He will play Tyrique Freeman, an attractive man "with an edge, who was born into modest circumstances but made a fortune in construction," which allows him be accepted in The Bluffs. As previously noted, the series follows Angela Vaughn, a single mother who "risks it all" by moving her family to Martha's Vineyard with the hopes of taking her natural hair-care line to the next level. Our Kind of People also stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and LeToya Luckett. A release date has yet to be announced.

In other news, Oscar-winner Ruth Carter will make her producing debut with African/American, a biopic on Howard University alum Sydney Hall, aka Syd Money. According to BlackFilmandTV.com, artist Vic Mensa will star as Hall in the film, which chronicles the rise of South African rap. The film also will "serve as a tribute to Linda Mkhize aka ProKid," who worked alongside Syd Money. ProKid died of a seizure in 2018. She would have turned 40 this year. A release date for African/American has yet to announced.

Finally, HBO Max has decided to make the first two seasons of The Chris Rock Show available on their platform starting today. The Emmy-winning series, created by Rock, originally aired on HBO from 1997 to 2000. It featured Rock's social commentary as well as comedic sketches. Guests of the show included Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa and more.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
398
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letoya Luckett
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Prince
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Lance Gross
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
George Carlin
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Vic Mensa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#African American#Bluffs#Howard University#Blackfilmandtv Com#South African#Prokid#The Chris Rock Show#Hbo#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Is Producing Her First Film

The Oscar-winning costume designer is teaming up with rapper Vic Mensa. Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who won the prestigious award for her work in Marvel’s The Black Panther, is proving that there is no limit to what Black women can do. According to Black Film and TV, Carter will be making her debut as a film producer with a biopic titled African/American. The film will star Roc Nation’s Vic Mensa as Sydney “Syd Money” Hall.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Our Kind Of People’: Debbi Morgan Joins Fox Drama Series As Recurring

Emmy and NAACP Award-winner Debbi Morgan (Power, Ghost) is set for a major recurring role opposite Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and Joe Morgan in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star). Written by Gist inspired by...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Our Kind of People - Debbi Morgan Joins Cast

Emmy and NAACP Award-winner Debbi Morgan (Power, Ghost) is set for a major recurring role opposite Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut and Joe Morgan in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star). Written by Gist inspired by...
NFLHello Magazine

Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

Michael Strahan is usually a regular fixture on Good Morning America, but the former NFL player and TV star has been missing from our TV screens lately. Fans do not need to panic though as Michael has made no announcement that he has left the show. It's more likely that...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Wilmington, NCfoxwilmington.com

‘Our Kind of People’ to begin filming in Wilmington next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A new FOX drama series will begin filming in Wilmington next week. According to permits released by the city on Monday, crews for “Our Kind of People” will film interior church scenes at the Brooklyn Arts Center on North Fourth Street, and exterior and driving scenes on South 5th Avenue, on Wednesday, July 7.
CelebritiesEW.com

Ray MacDonnell, All My Children star, dies at 93

Ray MacDonnell, whose character was one of the founding families in All My Children, died June 10 of natural causes in his Chappaqua, New York home, his daughter, Sarah MacDonnell, confirmed to Michael Fairman TV. He was 93. MacDonnell created the role of Joe Martin on All My Children in...
New Orleans, LAkisswtlz.com

Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband stole from her?

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Singer Mary J. Blige walks from the stage during the SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Channel Broadcasts from Essence Festival on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Mary J. Blige was married to Kendu Issacs for many...
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy