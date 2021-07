Dallas-based wine club Roots and Water is the first tenant confirmed to be opening a location inside Southlake’s new District 114 at Kimball Park development. Slated to open by the end of 2021 at 2102 E. SH 114, the private, members-only wine club will host a variety of wine tastings and opportunities to connect with other wine connoisseurs. Event space will also be available for rent to the public. Nonmembers can purchase wines from France, Italy, California, Spain, Australia and other places in store as well, according to owner AJ McClellan.