Canada Goose Pledges to Go Completely Fur-Free, But Not Until 2022

High-end winter fashion company Canada Goose just revealed that their parkas will no longer feature fur, which will be a popular decision among all those who had avoided the brand because it had been using fur trim on its hoods. The announcement stated that the company plans to halt the use of its “virgin” coyote fur on all of its products by 2022. By virgin fur they mean that the trapped animals are caged for extended periods of time before being slaughtered. In what appeared to be a contradiction to "banning fur" the company explained that the timeline for no longer buying and manufacturing fur would not go into effect until the end of 2021.