NFL Star Serves Plant-Based Lunch to His Football Camp

HAMPTON, Va. - NFL players from Hampton Roads returned to the 757 on Saturday to take part in the 25th annual Hampton Roads Youth Foundation All-Star Football Camp. The event gives local kids a chance to learn from the pros through offensive and defensive position drills, in addition to some one-on-one and seven-on-seven competition. As for the NFL players in attendance, they know very well how important these opportunities are because they were once in these kids' shoes.