Governor Newsom, Legislative Leaders Announce Eviction Moratorium Extension

KMJ
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMJ) – Governor Newsom and legislative leaders announced that the current eviction moratorium will be extended through September 30, 2021. $5 billion in federal rental assistance will be used to help state tenants and small landlords and protect vulnerable households from eviction. The agreement widens rental assistance by increasing reimbursement...

www.kmjnow.com
