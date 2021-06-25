HPU wraps up busy academic year and prepares for 2021-22
BROWNWOOD – June 25, 2021 – Howard Payne University recently celebrated the close of the 2020-21 academic year with Commencement ceremonies recognizing fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. The university wrapped up the spring semester continuing construction projects, accomplishing academic firsts, adding new academic programs and welcoming new coaches to lead athletic teams, along with marking many other milestones and achievements.www.hputx.edu