Summertime safety: traveling during the pandemic

With all the hardships and emotional stress we’ve faced throughout the past year and a half since the outbreak of COVID-19, a relaxing family getaway might be more than needed. Though the threat of COVID-19 is slowly decreasing with millions getting vaccinated, it’s still not safe to return to the pre-pandemic type of travel, especially with regulations in place that continue to restrict smaller children from receiving the vaccine. How can you be sure your family stays healthy and safe while traveling this summer, and what steps can be taken to further ensure everyone’s health and safety while doing so?