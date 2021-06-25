Cancel
Rock Music

SAULT release new album NINE for free for 99 days

By Treble staff
treblezine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnigmatic British soul collective Sault has released a new album, titled NINE. (Despite the title, it’s their fifth album.) The new release follows the group’s two critically acclaimed albums from 2020, Untitled (Rise) and Untitled (Black Is). The album features 10 new tracks, and features a guest appearance from Little Simz. And it’ll only be available to download (for free) from the group’s website for 99 days—though the group’s webstore does have all of their albums available on vinyl, so maybe it won’t disappear into thin air. But to be on the safe side, better download it while it’s still up for free. Find it here, or stream the album below via Bandcamp.

www.treblezine.com
