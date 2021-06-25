Cancel
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years for the Murder of George Floyd

By Reform Austin Staff
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 15 days ago
On Friday June 25, Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Floyd, a longtime Houston resident, died while restrained by Chauvin on May 25th, 2020, whose actions were captured on streaming video which shocked the nation, and was shared around the world.

