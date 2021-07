Sword Art Online Progressive has confirmed the first release date for its upcoming Aria of a Starless Night movie with a cool new poster! The Sword Art Online anime series might have come to an end last year with the final part of the Alicization saga in War of Underworld, but it was confirmed shortly after that it would not exactly be the final the release for the franchise as a whole. The franchise will be branching out with a feature film once more, but this time will be adapting the Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off written by original series creator Reki Kawahara.