I have been reviewing updates to The Elder Scrolls Online for almost three years now. My first real dive into ESO was with a preview of the Murkmire DLC. This was, unbelievably, back in 2018! And since then, ZeniMax has continuously given us wonderful additions that build out Tamriel bit by bit. But now, it’s time to step back from the nitty-gritty and take a larger look at The Elder Scrolls Online. Specifically, the new upgrade for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.