May Consumer Spending Flat; Incomes Fall and Prices Jump

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer spending was flat in May with incomes dropping for a second month as the impact of the government's pandemic stimulus payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain with prices excluding food and energy jumping by the largest amount in nearly three decades. The flat reading...

