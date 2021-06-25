8 Surprising Feelings That Come Up In A Relationship & What They Mean

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to romance, there are a lot of misconceptions and questions about how you should be feeling. If you’re in a serious, long-term relationship, chances are that you’re going to experience a variety of emotions... and not all of them will be swoon-worthy. Those who say relationships are filled with moments of bliss and euphoria aren't wrong — they're just forgetting that relationships encompass a lot more than the highlight reel. So, if you find yourself wondering, why do I feel uneasy in my relationship?, the answer is really simple: most people do at some point.

