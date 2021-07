The Wild Rose School Board approved revisions to the 2020-2021 budget during a June 29 meeting. As one fiscal year draws to a close and preparations for the next fiscal year begin, the district looks for possible revisions. A possible transfer of funds to Capital Investment Fund 46 is to be considered as well. After a discussion was held a transfer was approved. A transfer of Unassigned Fund Balance to Committed Fund Balance for balancing the 2020-2021 expenditure budgets was also considered. That transfer was also approved by the Board.