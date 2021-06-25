Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Lands Love and Monsters Screenwriter

While filmmaker Patty Jenkins has a wealth of mythology to embrace from the Legends corner of the Star Wars saga, she also recently pointed out that her upcoming Star Wars: Rogue Squadron would take the concept into a "new era" to embrace unexplored elements of the franchise. From the first time the project was announced, Jenkins made it clear how much she wanted to make the best fighter-pilot movie of all time, with it sounding as though the previous adventures featuring the squadron helped her establish the tone and setting, as the adventure itself will pave a new path for itself. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.