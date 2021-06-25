Cancel
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Movie Lands Love and Monsters Screenwriter

By Jordan Maison
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord has come out about who is helping Patty Jenkins develop the script for the next big screen Star Wars adventure, Rogue Squadron. This afternoon brings some fun Star Wars news thanks to the folks over on The Hollywood Reporter. They’ve reported that Matthew Robinson is the person writing the script. He recently wrote the screenplay for Love and Monsters (which was really good) and also co-wrote/directed Ricky Gervais’ The Invention of Lying.

