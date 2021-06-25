Becky Lynch New WWE Contract Leaks
Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.wrestling-edge.com