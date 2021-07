At its AGM on Thursday, June 24, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) welcomed Margaret Mah as its new HHF board chair for a two-year term. Margaret has been on the Huntsville Hospital Foundation board for the past four years. Margaret is a Chartered Professional Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in Business Administration degree from the Rotman School of Management. Margaret is Director, Budget Administration and Institutional Planning at U of T and prior to this she was in finance and administration at the Hospital for Sick Children. Margaret has been a resident on Lake Vernon for the past twelve years.