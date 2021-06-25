Use a New Technique To Crank Up Your Crimp Strength Without Getting Injured

Most people think of weight loss as a formula: Burn more calories than you take in. However, there are other factors that also play into it—some of which may be preventing you from reaching all of your weight loss goals. Gary Foster, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at WW, and author of The Shift: 7 Powerful Mindset Changes for Lasting Weight Loss reveals to Eat This, Not That that many of the fundamentals of losing weight have nothing to do with food or exercise. Read on for Dr. Foster's tips for losing weight—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.