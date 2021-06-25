Use a New Technique To Crank Up Your Crimp Strength Without Getting Injured
Over the past 15 years, the 20 mm edge—3/4-inch, just less than one fingerpad wide for most people—has become the gold standard for finger training and finger-assessment testing. Mastering or working toward mastery of the 20mm—being able to deadhang or do a one-armed pullup on it—transfers to being able to hold and control smaller crimps and other varieties and sizes of holds as well, making it a universally useful training and sending benchmark. This has been supported by anecdotal evidence as well as research conducted by me and my team at KörperForce Human Performance and Beast Fingers Climbing.www.climbing.com