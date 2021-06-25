HOMME PLISSE ISSEY MIYAKE | Spring Summer 2022 collection

HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE premiered its Spring Summer 2022 collection, Human Ensemble, on Thursday, June 24. The collection looks at the human body as it is constructed, integrating its form, movement, and complexion into the design. Made from 100% recycled polyester yarn, the collection is inspired by the human body. The Body Arch series outlines the human body and comes in an array of colors inspired by natural skin tones, while the Body Movement print series portrays the human body in multiple curves over a background drawn with paint and sand. The collection showcases the strength and beauty of the human body in clothing made for everyday living.