It took a little more than 30 minutes for the first Kentucky Wildcat to throw his hat into the NIL ring. UK shooting guard Dontaie Allen announced at 12:34 am on July 1 that he has partnered up with The Players Trunk to sell exclusive Dontaie Allen apparel. T-shirts are on sale for $30, with hoodies rolling off the rack for $60. You can also purchase some quality time with Allen. It’s $50 for a personalized message and $80 for a 10-15 minute virtual video call with Allen at ThePlayersTrunk.com.