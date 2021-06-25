Armed Man Killed by Saint Louis University Security Guard, Police Say
A 36-year-old man, who police say was armed with two guns, was shot dead by a Saint Louis University security guard just off campus early Friday morning. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. They found a man near a curb, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3300 block of Locust Street in Midtown between North Theresa and North Leonard avenues.www.riverfronttimes.com