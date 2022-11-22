ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
Jim Harbaugh Is Keeping Secrets Ahead Of Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh doesn't want to give much away when it comes to Michigan's injuries heading into next Saturday's game against Ohio State. Harbaugh didn't give an update on star running back Blake Corum, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and running back Donovan Edwards. Corum is the big name here and his...
College Football Playoff projections: USC Trojans move up to No. 4

With their 48-45 win over UCLA, the USC Trojans have set themselves up for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff. To get into the CFP, the Trojans have to beat Notre Dame on Saturday, then win the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 2. That would make them 12-1 and Pac-12 champions - and a safe bet to be included in the top four teams in the final CFP rankings.
Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25

With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
Look: Joel Klatt Releases His Week 12 Top 10 Rankings

Another week of college football action has passed and that means it's time for some updated rankings. Joel Klatt, who's the top college football analyst for FOX, released his top 10 power rankings heading into Week 13 and it should come as no surprise that he has Georgia and Ohio State as his top two teams.
Joey Galloway Thinks 1 Team Benefited The Most Saturday

There were a lot of big scares on Saturday, but ultimately the only College Football Playoff contender that lost was SEC giant Tennessee. For ESPN analyst Joey Galloway, one team in particular benefited from their loss to South Carolina. Appearing on College Football Final, Galloway argued that SEC West champion...
Playoff pairings, locations for 6 local high school football teams left

Editor’s note: This story corrects the date for the Canfield vs. Parma Heights game. We regret the error. YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local Ohio teams were crowned regional champions and advanced to the state semi-finals, while three Pennsylvania teams took home District X championships. The OHSAA confirmed locations already, while we await final word […]
Discover the Lowest Point in Ohio

The landscape of Ohio is a vast, rolling plain that stretches from north to south. This rolling plain covers the highest and lowest point in Ohio. In the state’s northern region lies Lake Erie and its plains which are part of The Great Lakes Plains extending into the southern parts of the state. The Allegheny Plateau makes up most of the eastern half. At the same time, the western territory consists mainly of grassland covered by sand, known locally as the Till Plains. Due to its relatively flat topography, Ohio’s diverse landscapes may not seem evident at first glance. Therefore, let us explore this exciting state, emphasizing the discovery of the lowest point in Ohio and other elements.
