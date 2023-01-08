ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Championship Game?

Georgia and TCU meet on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in a battle for college football's national championship. There are many questions to ponder heading into the game:. How did these two programs get to this point?. Which players will NFL scouts be watching?. And what are some...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams

College football's bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB's 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN's networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers. For perspective, heading into a Christmas Day, NBA games on ESPN, ABC and TNT drew an average of 1.5 million viewers, according to Sports MediaWatch. There are a lot of bowl games. It is hard to argue there are too many.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS DFW

Fort Worth's West 7th district preps for TCU's CFP National Championship game

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth's most prominent entertainment district is preparing for fans to gather on Monday night, when TCU faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Crockett Row will host a free block party for fans to congregate."We decided to work with the city to see if we could block off the street, have a party for everyone so to celebrate TCU's hopefully national championship," said Moody Younger, Co-Managing Partner for Younger Partners - Crockett Row's owners. They'll be food trucks, live music and entertainment, the Movie Tavern will play the game on a large-screen TV, outside...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How every SEC program fared during bowl season

Another bowl season is in the books. Only one game remains before we close the final chapter of the 2022 season — a matchup between Georgia and a Cinderella TCU squad in the national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night. Georgia's playing in that game by virtue of its 42-41 win in a thrilling Peach Bowl semifinal against Ohio State.
GEORGIA STATE
Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami, FL
Miami Hurricanes Football News & Opinion

