College football games today: 2022 college football schedule

If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information, and solid betting and daily fantasy advice, you’re in the right spot.

There are no college football games on today. The 2021-22 season wrapped up with Georgia defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The 2022 season opens up with Week 0 on Saturday, August 27. Here’s a look at the first two weeks of the 2022 season with updated information on kickoff time pending.

Game Date Nebraska vs Northwestern (Ireland) Aug. 27 Alabama State vs Howard Aug. 27 Duquesne @ Florida State Aug. 27 Florida A&M @ North Carolina Aug. 27 Wyoming @ North Carolina Aug. 27 Vanderbilt @ Hawaii Aug. 27 Austin Peay @ Western Kentucky Aug. 27 Nevada @ New Mexico State Aug. 27 UConn @ Utah State Aug. 27

Game Date Oregon vs Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia) Sept. 3 North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central (Charlotte) Sept. 3 Elon @ Vanderbilt Sept. 3 Delaware @ Navy Sept. 3 Boise State @ Oregon State Sept. 3 Bowling Green @ UCLA Sept. 3 Buffalo @ Maryland Sept. 3 Central Michigan @ Oklahoma State Sept. 3 Colorado State @ Michigan Sept. 3 North Dakota @ Nebraska Sept. 3 Penn State @ Purdue Sept. 3 Rice @ USC Sept. 3 Richmond @ Virginia Sept. 3 Memphis @ Mississippi State Sept. 3 Northern Iowa @ Air Force Sept. 3 Colgate @ Stanford Sept. 3 Idaho State @ UNLV Sept. 3 Louisiana Tech @ Missouri Sept. 3 Illinois @ Indiana Sept. 3 Illinois State @ Wisconsin Sept. 3 Western Michigan @ Michigan State Sept. 3 BYU @ Central Florida Sept. 3 Sam Houston @ Texas A&M Sept. 3 Bethune-Cookman @ Miami (FL) Sept. 3 South Dakota @ Kansas State Sept. 3 Norkolk State @ Marshall Sept. 3 Utah State @ Alabama Sept. 3 Army @ Coastal Carolina Sept. 3 North Carolina State @ East Carolina Sept. 3 Ball State @ Tennessee Sept. 3 UTEP @ Oklahoma Sept. 3 Mercer @ Auburn Sept. 3 Louisiana-Monroe @ Texas Sept. 3 Notre Dame @ Ohio State Sept. 3 Kent State @ Washington Sept. 3 West Virginia @ Pittsburgh Sept. 3 Cincinnati @ Arkansas Sept. 3 Utah @ Florida Sept. 3 Arizona State @ San Diego State Sept. 3 Cal Poly @ Fresno State Sept. 3 Western Kentucky @ Hawaii Sept. 3 Idaho @ Washington State Sept. 3 South Dakota State @ Iowa Sept. 3 Texas State @Nevada Sept. 3 Florida State vs LSU (New Orleans, Louisiana) Sept. 4 Florida A&M vs Jackson State (Miami, Florida) Sept. 4 Clemson vs Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Georgia) Sept. 5 \

Game Date FIU @ Texas State Sept. 9 Akron @ Michigan State Sept. 10 Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech Sept. 10 UNLV @ California Sept. 10 Syracuse @ UConn Sept. 10 Robert Morris @ Miami (Ohio) Sept. 10 Weber State @ Utah State Sept. 10 Portland State @ Washington Sept. 10 Boston College @ Virginia Tech Sept. 10 Hawaii @ Michigan Sept. 10 Stephen F. Austin @ Louisiana Tech Sept. 10 Tarleton State @ TCU Sept. 10 Louisville @ UCF Sept. 10 McNeese @ Rice Sept. 10 San Jose State @ Auburn Sept. 10 Lafayette @ Temple Sept. 10 Arkansas State @ Ohio State Sept. 10 Holy Cross @ Buffalo Sept. 10 Samford @ Georgia Sept. 10 Kennesaw State @ Cincinnati Sept. 10 UTSA @ Army Sept. 10 Southern Miss @ Miami (FL) Sept. 10 Southeastern La. @ Florida Atlantic Sept. 10 Furman @ Clemson Sept. 10 USC @ Stanford Sept. 10 Wagner @ Rutgers Sept. 10 Kansas @ West Virginia Sept. 10 Nicholls @ ULM Sept. 10 South Carolina @ Arkansas Sept. 10 Kentucky @ Florida Sept. 10 Gardner-Webb @ Coastal Carolina Sept. 10 Old Dominion @ East Carolina Sept. 10 Alabama State @ UCLA Sept. 10 UIW @ Nevada Sept. 10 Kent State @ Oklahoma Sept. 10 Howard @ USF Sept. 10 Texas Southern @ North Texas Sept. 10 Alabama A&M @ Troy Sept. 10 Southern @ LSU Sept. 10 Alcorn State @ Tulane Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan @ Louisiana Sept. 10 Alabama @ Texas Sept. 10 Eastern Washington @ Oregon Sept. 10 Maryland @ Charlotte Sept. 10 Marshall @ Notre Dame Sept. 10 Iowa State @ Iowa Sept. 10 Indiana State @ Purdue Sept. 10 Idaho @ Indiana Sept. 10 Houston @ Texas Tech Sept. 10 Georgia Southern @ Nebraska Sept. 10 Eastern Kentucky @ Bowling Green Sept. 10 Mississippi State @ Arizona Sept. 10 Duke @ Northwestern Sept. 10 Colorado @ Air Force Sept. 10 Charleston Southern @ NC State Sept. 10 Central Arkansas @ Ole Miss Sept. 10 Baylor @ BYU Sept. 10 Arizona State @ Oklahoma State Sept. 10 Appalachian State @ Texas A&M Sept. 10 Middle Tennessee @ Colorado State Sept. 10 Missouri @ Kansas State Sept. 10 Idaho State @ San Diego State Sept. 10 Tennessee @ Pitt Sept. 10 Western Illinois @ Minnesota Sept. 10 Lamar @ SMU Sept. 10 Washington State @ Wisconsin Sept. 10 Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt Sept. 10 Virginia @ Illinois Sept. 10 UMass @ Toledo Sept. 10 UAB @ Liberty Sept. 10 Southern Utah @ Utah Sept. 10 New Mexico State @ UTEP Sept. 10 South Alabama @ Central Michigan Sept. 10 Oregon State @ Fresno State Sept. 10 Ohio @ Penn State Sept. 10 NIU @ Tulsa Sept. 10 Northern Colorado @ Wyoming Sept. 10 North Carolina @ Georgia State Sept. 10 Norfolk State @ James Madison Sept. 10 Boise State @ New Mexico Sept. 10

