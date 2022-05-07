College football games today: 2022 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them, TV schedule information, and solid betting and daily fantasy advice, you’re in the right spot.
College football games today
There are no college football games on today. The 2021-22 season wrapped up with Georgia defeating Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The 2022 season opens up with Week 0 on Saturday, August 27. Here’s a look at the first two weeks of the 2022 season with updated information on kickoff time pending.
College football schedule: Week 0 (2022 season)
|Game
|Date
|Nebraska vs Northwestern (Ireland)
|Aug. 27
|Alabama State vs Howard
|Aug. 27
|Duquesne @ Florida State
|Aug. 27
|Florida A&M @ North Carolina
|Aug. 27
|Wyoming @ North Carolina
|Aug. 27
|Vanderbilt @ Hawaii
|Aug. 27
|Austin Peay @ Western Kentucky
|Aug. 27
|Nevada @ New Mexico State
|Aug. 27
|UConn @ Utah State
|Aug. 27
College football schedule: Week 1 (2022 season)
|Game
|Date
|Oregon vs Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia)
|Sept. 3
|North Carolina A&T vs North Carolina Central (Charlotte)
|Sept. 3
|Elon @ Vanderbilt
|Sept. 3
|Delaware @ Navy
|Sept. 3
|Boise State @ Oregon State
|Sept. 3
|Bowling Green @ UCLA
|Sept. 3
|Buffalo @ Maryland
|Sept. 3
|Central Michigan @ Oklahoma State
|Sept. 3
|Colorado State @ Michigan
|Sept. 3
|North Dakota @ Nebraska
|Sept. 3
|Penn State @ Purdue
|Sept. 3
|Rice @ USC
|Sept. 3
|Richmond @ Virginia
|Sept. 3
|Memphis @ Mississippi State
|Sept. 3
|Northern Iowa @ Air Force
|Sept. 3
|Colgate @ Stanford
|Sept. 3
|Idaho State @ UNLV
|Sept. 3
|Louisiana Tech @ Missouri
|Sept. 3
|Illinois @ Indiana
|Sept. 3
|Illinois State @ Wisconsin
|Sept. 3
|Western Michigan @ Michigan State
|Sept. 3
|BYU @ Central Florida
|Sept. 3
|Sam Houston @ Texas A&M
|Sept. 3
|Bethune-Cookman @ Miami (FL)
|Sept. 3
|South Dakota @ Kansas State
|Sept. 3
|Norkolk State @ Marshall
|Sept. 3
|Utah State @ Alabama
|Sept. 3
|Army @ Coastal Carolina
|Sept. 3
|North Carolina State @ East Carolina
|Sept. 3
|Ball State @ Tennessee
|Sept. 3
|UTEP @ Oklahoma
|Sept. 3
|Mercer @ Auburn
|Sept. 3
|Louisiana-Monroe @ Texas
|Sept. 3
|Notre Dame @ Ohio State
|Sept. 3
|Kent State @ Washington
|Sept. 3
|West Virginia @ Pittsburgh
|Sept. 3
|Cincinnati @ Arkansas
|Sept. 3
|Utah @ Florida
|Sept. 3
|Arizona State @ San Diego State
|Sept. 3
|Cal Poly @ Fresno State
|Sept. 3
|Western Kentucky @ Hawaii
|Sept. 3
|Idaho @ Washington State
|Sept. 3
|South Dakota State @ Iowa
|Sept. 3
|Texas State @Nevada
|Sept. 3
|Florida State vs LSU (New Orleans, Louisiana)
|Sept. 4
|Florida A&M vs Jackson State (Miami, Florida)
|Sept. 4
|Clemson vs Georgia Tech (Atlanta, Georgia)
|Sept. 5
College football schedule: Week 2 (2022 season)
|Game
|Date
|FIU @ Texas State
|Sept. 9
|Akron @ Michigan State
|Sept. 10
|Western Carolina @ Georgia Tech
|Sept. 10
|UNLV @ California
|Sept. 10
|Syracuse @ UConn
|Sept. 10
|Robert Morris @ Miami (Ohio)
|Sept. 10
|Weber State @ Utah State
|Sept. 10
|Portland State @ Washington
|Sept. 10
|Boston College @ Virginia Tech
|Sept. 10
|Hawaii @ Michigan
|Sept. 10
|Stephen F. Austin @ Louisiana Tech
|Sept. 10
|Tarleton State @ TCU
|Sept. 10
|Louisville @ UCF
|Sept. 10
|McNeese @ Rice
|Sept. 10
|San Jose State @ Auburn
|Sept. 10
|Lafayette @ Temple
|Sept. 10
|Arkansas State @ Ohio State
|Sept. 10
|Holy Cross @ Buffalo
|Sept. 10
|Samford @ Georgia
|Sept. 10
|Kennesaw State @ Cincinnati
|Sept. 10
|UTSA @ Army
|Sept. 10
|Southern Miss @ Miami (FL)
|Sept. 10
|Southeastern La. @ Florida Atlantic
|Sept. 10
|Furman @ Clemson
|Sept. 10
|USC @ Stanford
|Sept. 10
|Wagner @ Rutgers
|Sept. 10
|Kansas @ West Virginia
|Sept. 10
|Nicholls @ ULM
|Sept. 10
|South Carolina @ Arkansas
|Sept. 10
|Kentucky @ Florida
|Sept. 10
|Gardner-Webb @ Coastal Carolina
|Sept. 10
|Old Dominion @ East Carolina
|Sept. 10
|Alabama State @ UCLA
|Sept. 10
|UIW @ Nevada
|Sept. 10
|Kent State @ Oklahoma
|Sept. 10
|Howard @ USF
|Sept. 10
|Texas Southern @ North Texas
|Sept. 10
|Alabama A&M @ Troy
|Sept. 10
|Southern @ LSU
|Sept. 10
|Alcorn State @ Tulane
|Sept. 10
|Eastern Michigan @ Louisiana
|Sept. 10
|Alabama @ Texas
|Sept. 10
|Eastern Washington @ Oregon
|Sept. 10
|Maryland @ Charlotte
|Sept. 10
|Marshall @ Notre Dame
|Sept. 10
|Iowa State @ Iowa
|Sept. 10
|Indiana State @ Purdue
|Sept. 10
|Idaho @ Indiana
|Sept. 10
|Houston @ Texas Tech
|Sept. 10
|Georgia Southern @ Nebraska
|Sept. 10
|Eastern Kentucky @ Bowling Green
|Sept. 10
|Mississippi State @ Arizona
|Sept. 10
|Duke @ Northwestern
|Sept. 10
|Colorado @ Air Force
|Sept. 10
|Charleston Southern @ NC State
|Sept. 10
|Central Arkansas @ Ole Miss
|Sept. 10
|Baylor @ BYU
|Sept. 10
|Arizona State @ Oklahoma State
|Sept. 10
|Appalachian State @ Texas A&M
|Sept. 10
|Middle Tennessee @ Colorado State
|Sept. 10
|Missouri @ Kansas State
|Sept. 10
|Idaho State @ San Diego State
|Sept. 10
|Tennessee @ Pitt
|Sept. 10
|Western Illinois @ Minnesota
|Sept. 10
|Lamar @ SMU
|Sept. 10
|Washington State @ Wisconsin
|Sept. 10
|Wake Forest @ Vanderbilt
|Sept. 10
|Virginia @ Illinois
|Sept. 10
|UMass @ Toledo
|Sept. 10
|UAB @ Liberty
|Sept. 10
|Southern Utah @ Utah
|Sept. 10
|New Mexico State @ UTEP
|Sept. 10
|South Alabama @ Central Michigan
|Sept. 10
|Oregon State @ Fresno State
|Sept. 10
|Ohio @ Penn State
|Sept. 10
|NIU @ Tulsa
|Sept. 10
|Northern Colorado @ Wyoming
|Sept. 10
|North Carolina @ Georgia State
|Sept. 10
|Norfolk State @ James Madison
|Sept. 10
|Boise State @ New Mexico
|Sept. 10
Monday, January 10 – College Football Playoff National Championship
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Georgia 33, Alabama 18
|8:00 PM
|ESPN
