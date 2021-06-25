Cancel
Computers

Borealis, a.k.a. Steam, will live in the Chrome OS settings menu

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, I spent some time hashing out why I feel that Google will bring Steam to Chrome OS in the very near future. While there’s still some work to be done, it now appears that Google is going all-in on the project and this may be a bigger addition to Chrome OS than we ever imagined. This morning, I uncovered a new commit that gives leads me to believe that Google has very big plans for Steam on Chromebooks. When the project finally comes to fruition, ‘Borealis’ and Steam will find a permanent home in the settings menu of Chrome OS alongside Play Store and Web apps.

chromeunboxed.com
